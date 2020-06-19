Killington Resort to do drive-in fireworks display for the Fourth

July 4th fireworks will go off in Killington this year, but according to Killington Resort, there will be a drive-in fireworks display.

(MGN Image)

Snowshed, Ram's Head and Killington Golf Course parking lots will be open for viewing.

Fireworks will be displayed from Snowshed slope.

We're told attendants will be keeping 10-feet between each car and people must either stay in their car, or in a chair and arm's length away from their car.

Fireworks will be set off around 9:30 p.m. on July 4th.