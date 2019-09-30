Killington announces musicians headlining FIS World Cup

We know now what musical acts will be playing at the FIS World Cup at Killington this year.

File photo

There are some familiar names. The music will include DJ Logic, Recycled Percussion, the Vermont jam band Twiddle and Vermont's own Grace Potter, who organizers say is a fitting headliner considering the World Cup hosts the best female ski racers in the world.

Last year, 39,000 spectators turned out for the three-day event.

The 2019 FIS World Cup will be the fourth year in a row that the best female skiers in the world travel to Vermont to spend their Thanksgiving weekend on the slopes. That includes Burke Mountain Academy's Mikaela Shiffrin, who has dominated the slalom event.

But the World Cup is not just about the ski racing. Organizers say it brings in millions in economic activity to the region.

"We've really tried to change the culture of the whole community here getting everyone working together. The resort, the town and all the businesses, and I think something like World Cup has been great to bring everyone together and work toward a common goal," said Mike Solimano, the general manager of the Killington resort.

Killington officials also say the event really shows the world what skiing in the Northeast is all about, including Killington's ability to make snow. Mountain officials say the snow guns are already charging and they could begin testing the system within a week.