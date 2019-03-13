A Killington condominium association faces fines

A Killington condominium association is facing fines for failing to respond to elevated lead levels in drinking water.

The Edgemont Owners Association, Inc., which operates the public drinking water system serving the Edgemont Condominiums in Killington, was fined just $11,250 Tuesday.

That is because the Agency of Natural Resources says they failed to take required response measures after a test of its drinking water system revealed lead levels above the federal action level back in September of 2015.

The law, requires the system to identify and address elevated lead levels and let users know of the status of their drinking water.

They say Edgemont failed to provide educational materials for water supply users, install corrosion control treatment within the required timeframe, check the lead content of the water entering the system, or monitor for corrosion.