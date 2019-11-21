Killington World Cup course gets greenlight from FIS

Killington Resort has received a "positive snow control" announcement from the International Ski Federation ahead of the Audi FIS Women's Ski World Cup races Thanksgiving weekend.

The announcement from FIS essentially give the greenlight that the race course has met conditions. The event has drawn an increasing number of spectators who converge in Killington each year to cheer on racers from around the world. And, as with the last three years, the races will be broadcast worldwide to more than 60 nations, along with national broadcast coverage across the U.S.

The World Cup includes women's giant slalom and slalom races, attracting athletes such as U.S. Ski Team superstar Mikaela Shiffrin who has emerged victorious in slalom each of the last three years at Killington for the hat trick.

Watching the races is free although there area a limited number of tickets for the premium viewing areas are still available on Killington's website.

