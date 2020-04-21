Killington hands out free food to the community

The Killington Mountain Ski Resort gave away more than 700 bags of food on Tuesday.

Cars lined up for about two miles to get half a gallon of milk, a dozen eggs, fresh produce, pantry items, frozen food and a roll of toilet paper.

This is the resort's second food drive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday's was to show support for community members, Killington staffers and local area vendors.

"It's great to see the community and give a quick hello and know they're OK and talking to our staff. Our staff feel real proud about the experience and giving of the groceries," said Scott Harrison of the Killington Ski Resort.

Killington plans to do another food drive down the road.