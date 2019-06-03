Killington inks 2-year deal to host FIS World Cup

Killington Resort has reached a two-year deal with U.S. Ski & Snowboard to host the FIS World Cup.

The next World Cup at Killington will take place November 30th to December 1st, 2019 -- Thanksgiving weekend.

The event has drawn an increasing number of spectators who converge in Killington each year to cheer on racers from around the world. And, as with the last three years, the races will be broadcast worldwide to more than 60 nations, along with national broadcast coverage across the U.S.

The event is also anticipated to bring millions of dollars in economic-impact to Vermont.

The World Cup includes women's giant slalom and slalom races, attracting athletes such as U.S. Ski Team superstar Mikaela Shiffrin who has emerged victorious in slalom each of the last three years at Killington for the hat trick.