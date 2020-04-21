Killington Resort to help out community and local farmers

Killington Ski Resort is offering a Community Grocery Giveaway on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A spokesperson says this is a win-win, helping their community get food and helping local farmers give their surplus milk to Vermonters, instead of dumping it.

Killington employees and community members will find fresh milk, veggies, cheese, eggs, bread and more.

