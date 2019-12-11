Work underway on closed South Burlington bridge

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) We have an update on a South Burlington bridge that was closed because of damage from the Halloween storm.
We're told work is now underway and should be completed sometime next month.
The Kimball Avenue bridge which connects Marshall Avenue in Williston has been closed since the October storm because of unstable slopes on either side.
We told you before how federal funding has been secured to pay for the repair costs.
Officials say it should be completed by mid-January.