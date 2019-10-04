King Arthur Flour expands recall over E. coli concerns

King Arthur Flour is expanding a recall of flour over E.coli. contamination concerns.

The Vermont-based company first announced the voluntary recall in June. Officials say no one has been confirmed sick because of the product, but they are voluntarily recalling unbleached all-purpose flour in 5-pound and 25-pound bags.

The FDA is urging people to throw away affected products.

Consumers can also put in for a refund on King Arthur's website.

The CDC warns consumers to not eat raw products made with flour.