King Arthur Flour expands recall over E. coli concerns

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) King Arthur Flour is expanding a recall of flour over E.coli. contamination concerns.
The Vermont-based company first announced the voluntary recall in June. Officials say no one has been confirmed sick because of the product, but they are voluntarily recalling unbleached all-purpose flour in 5-pound and 25-pound bags.
The FDA is urging people to throw away affected products.
Consumers can also put in for a refund on King Arthur's website.
The CDC warns consumers to not eat raw products made with flour.