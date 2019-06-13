King Arthur Flour recalls product over E. coli concerns

King Arthur Flour is voluntarily recalling more than 14,000 cases of its five pound Unbleached All-Purpose Flour due to the potential presence of E. coli bacteria.

The recalled flour from the Norwich, Vermont-based business was distributed through retailers and distributors nationwide.

No products sold through the company's website, Baker's Catalogue, the Baker's Store in Norwich, or the Baking School in Washington State are included in this voluntary recall.

The only product affected is from six specific lot codes and use-By dates, which can be found below the nutrition facts panel.