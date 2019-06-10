Klobuchar campaigns in New Hampshire

While many 2020 Democrat hopefuls campaigned in Iowa Monday, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar hit the trail in New Hampshire.

The Democrat spoke in Manchester at the Politics and Eggs breakfast, which is considered a rite of passage for those running for president.

Klobuchar touched on several of her key campaign focuses, like infrastructure and immigration policies. She says she sees immigration reform as an economic necessity.

"You look at the past of America where so many of our entrepreneurs were immigrants, right. Seventy of our Fortune 500 companies right now are headed up by people born in other countries. Twenty-five percent of the U.S. Nobel Laureates were born in other countries. Immigrants don't diminish America; they are America," Klobuchar said.

After the event, Klobuchar spoke about getting deeper into local issues that she is campaigning for, as well as noting that she is very optimistic about the upcoming election. And while she may be down in the polls, Klobuchar noted that other presidents have succeeded with the amount of support that she has now.