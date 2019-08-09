Knife-wielding robber attacks Burlington store clerk

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Police in Burlington need your help identifying the suspect in a robbery who they are calling armed and dangerous.
Surveillance photo
It happened early Friday morning at the Cumberland Farms on Pine Street.
Police say the bandit attacked the clerk with a knife and demanded cash. He then grabbed cigarettes before running away.
The clerk was left with minor injuries.
Investigators say the suspect is a heavyset white man in his 20s or 30s and between 5-feet-9- and 5-feet-11-inches tall. They say he had a pock-marked face and tattoos on both arms and one calf.
If you recognize him, call the police in Burlington at 802-540-2271.