Know your ABVs when drinking alcohol

Vermont health officials want the public to better understand the varying amounts of alcohol in products on the market because in many cases it could be higher than you think.

It's Restaurant Week in Vermont. Many restaurants will be showcasing their food and drinks by offering a fixed menu at a discounted rate. One of those places is Citizen Cider.

New to the world of cider and can't decide on what to get? Many people will turn to a flight. That's five sample size cups each filled with a different flavor. At Citizen Cider, there's no shortage of options.

“We have 10 different ciders on draft all the time, so if you don't have a lot of experience with cider or you want to have even more experience with cider, I think that we are really the premier place to go,” said Meghan Garry with Citizen Cider.

When it comes to Alcohol by Volume (ABV), the cider itself is held to a pretty high standard. It's controlled by the ATB, or the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.

Any cider being sold outside the building can't have more than 6.9 percent alcohol, but inside alcohol content can be higher.

Citizen Cider officials say they keep their product within the 5 to 6 percent alcohol content.

“Basically, that's pretty general for a cider. If it's lower, it tends to be sweeter and we try to have more dry ciders,” said Cheray MacFarland, with Citizen Cider.

This is important to know anywhere an adult over the age of 21 plans to drink. Vermont Department of Health officials say craft breweries, wineries and distilleries can have a higher ABV than what's recommended for one glass. They say not all alcohol is created equal.

The state defines a drink as a 12 ounce beer with 5 percent alcohol, 1.5 ounces of 80 proof liquor, or a 5 ounce glass of wine at 12 percent. That means you may be getting more than just one drink in one glass.

“A 16 ounce, 9 percent beer is really 2.4 drinks,” said the health department's Kelly Dougherty.

Not sure what you're getting? Check the menu or ask a bartender.

At Citizen Cider, the staff has no problem cutting you off if you start to get rowdy.

“We want to make sure that everyone in the restaurant is having a great experience because that one person who is drinking too much can ruin the experience for everybody that's in here,” Garry said.

Health experts say it takes an hour to metabolize one standard drink. That means you may have to wait before heading home at the end of the night or get yourself a ride.