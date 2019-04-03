Kroger begins to dump single-use plastic bags

At Kroger it will soon be BYOB – bring your own bag.

The grocery giant announced that single-use plastic bags will soon be a thing of the past.

“As part of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, we are phasing out use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags and transitioning to reusable bags in our stores by 2025,” said Kroger chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen. “It’s a bold move that will better protect our planet for future generations.”

The transition started this week with the company’s QFC division, which stopped offering single-use bags on Monday.

Kroger operates, either directly or through its subsidiaries, 2,764 supermarkets and multi-department stores.

It’s estimated that Americans use 100 billion plastic bags a year and the average family takes home almost 1,500 plastic shopping bags during those same 12 months, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

