Kurn Hattin Homes to investigate allegations of abuse

The executive director of the Kurn Hattin Homes in Westminster, Vermont, says there will be an investigation into allegations of abuse against children decades ago.

Stephen Harrison said he was unaware of specific allegations until he was contacted by the Brattleboro Reformer.

He said the thought of any children being harmed, regardless of if it was 30 to 60 years ago, “is both horrific and heartbreaking.”

A law firm that represented abuse survivors of Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics national team doctor, is representing men and women who say they were physically and sexually abused at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children.

Harrison said there will be an independent investigation to uncover the truth.

7/4/2020 3:52:10 PM (GMT -4:00)