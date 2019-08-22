Kurrle looking forward to new job in commerce

Vermont's next commerce secretary says she's excited to take on her new role.

Lindsay Kurrle

Gov. Phil Scott recently announced Lindsay Kurrle will move from her role as commissioner of the Department of Labor on Sept. 3.

Kurrle says while she is looking ahead to what's next, she's also still focused on her current job.

"I'm excited to bring the knowledge that I've gained while working at labor with me over to the Agency of Commerce. I think we have a great opportunity to collaborate," Kurrle said.

She told WCAX News she's also seeing ways labor and commerce could work together to help employers build up Vermont's workforce.

And Kurrle says as a native Vermonter, she's excited to promote the state in another way.