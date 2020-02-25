Kuster bill would help finance commuter rail projects

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire is sponsoring a commuter rail-funding bill that would help states secure low-interest loans for rail projects.

The “Invest in American Railroads Act" is co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, also a Democrat from New Hampshire, and Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania. The Telegraph of Nashua reports Kuster said Monday that loans would have an interest rate below 2% with terms that can be extended beyond the usual 35 years, to as long as 50 years.

The funding could help New Hampshire pay for a long-discussed project that would connect Concord, Manchester and Nashua to Boston via commuter rail.

