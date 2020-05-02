Kuster proposes helping front line workers with student debt

New Hampshire congresswoman Annie Kuster says front line workers should get relief when it comes to student debt.

Kuster is proposing that all front line workers receive $25,000 in credit towards higher education bills.

It's called the Opportunities for Heroes Act.

The money can be used to pay off student loan debt.

"Or to take new courses and get new credential so that some of these grocery workers, some of these frontline workers who really didn't ask for this that they are recognized for their commitment putting themselves at risk and their families and that they have a greater opportunity coming out of this," Kuster said.

Kuster recently released a roadmap to recovery which is aimed at addressing the economic downturn and the need for more testing.