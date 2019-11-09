Kuster reacts to Paris Agreement withdrawal

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is reacting to President Trump's announcement this week to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The withdrawal won't become officials until after the next election and Kuster says people can stand up for the planet with their vote.

"I think elections have consequences and it won't be too late after the next election to get America and the United States back into the Climate Accord so that we can work together in an international framework to protect our globe," said Kuster.

President Trump has said, he believes the climate accord unfairly targets businesses in the United States.