Kuster reacts to Supreme Court striking down abortion clinic law

Congressional members and congressional hopefuls are responding to the Supreme Court decision to strike down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics.

New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster said Monday’s ruling “is an important victory for women and their doctors.”

Chief Justice John Roberts and his four more liberal colleagues ruled Monday that the law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals violated the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, a Democrat who’s running for the U.S. Senate, said Republican Sen. Susan Collins enabled attacks on reproductive rights by voting to confirm nominees like Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was one of three justices in dissent.

