Kuster responds after Buttigieg drops out of presidential race

A local leader who endorsed former mayor Pete Buttigieg is now responding after Buttigieg announced he was dropping out of the presidential race.

He made the announcement after his distant finish in Saturday's primary in South Carolina.

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster says she's grateful for Buttigieg's commitment to our nation and says he has "changed our nation for the better. America is proud."

The 38-year-old former South Bend, Indiana mayor was the first openly gay candidate to make a competitive run for the White House.