Kuster says Attorney General mislead Americans

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster says Attorney General William Barr lied to Congress and needs to be held accountable.

Kuster made several stops in the Upper Valley on Friday.

She says Barr purposely mislead the American people.

Kuster says she is shocked at Barr's actions which she says included refusing to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

But Kuster stopped short of saying Barr committed a crime.

"I think we have to investigate that," Kuster said. "Whether it's a criminal obstruction on his part, but I certainly think he has behaved inappropriately as we have heard now by lying to Congress and misleading the American public."

Kuster says as the highest law enforcement officer in the country, Barr's actions hurt Americans' confidence in the criminal justice system.