Kuster supports reprimand for NH lawmakers who ditched harassment training

A public reprimand for New Hampshire lawmakers who failed to participate in sexual harassment training.

A new rule in the Democratic-controlled House requires lawmakers to participate in the training.

However, a handful of Republican lawmakers chose not to attend any of the sessions.

Congresswoman Annie Kuster, who has been outspoken on the issue, says she supports the process.

"I think it is critically important for everybody to be on the same page so that we can not only recognize sexual harassment as it is happening but that we can call it out," said Kuster, D-New Hampshire.

Kuster is the co-chair of the Task Force to End Sexual Violence. She has publicly shared her own story of being victimized when she was in college.