Kuster tours Dartmouth-Hitchcock's Telehealth Center

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster toured the TeleHealth Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Friday.

The facility opened in 2012 and provides care in a host of different areas including emergencies, neurology, pharmacy, and specialty care. Upwards of 25,000 patient encounters have taken place, and doctors say that number is growing fast. But, they say one thing hampering growth is federal reimbursement rates--specifically in-home care.

"It is really at the cusp of exploding, not only here, but nationally. And so this is the point at which the hurdle of insufficient reimbursement will prevent the growth that people really need to get the care that they want," said DHMC's Dr. Kevin Curtis.

Nationwide, there are more than 1.5 million telehealth encounters annually, but doctors say that's only about one percent of the full potential of the technology.