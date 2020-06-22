LCI fishing derby sees record number of weigh-ins

The Lake Champlain International Fishing Derby is officially over-- now we wait for the results.

The derby wrapped up at 4 p.m. Monday.

Lake Champlain International reports a lower number of participants this year but a record high number of weigh-ins.

Some of the biggest catches so far include a 23-pound sheep's head and a small-mouth bass over 5 pounds.

Members of LCI say they're just happy they could host the event this year, even with a global pandemic.

"We're just so grateful that we were able to hold the event this year and that it was something for folks to look forward to," said Elizabeth Ehlers of LCI.

They say results will be posted on the LCI website by noon Tuesday.