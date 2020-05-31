LL Bean gives out grants, one to Vermont project

A Vermont outdoor project is receiving a sizable grant from LL Bean.

The Maine based retailer LL Bean is awarded grants for creation and improvement of outdoor spaces in Northeastern states, including Vermont, New Jersey, and New York.

In Vermont, that grant will be awarded to Securing Access at Huntington Community Forest in Huntington.

LL Bean is working in collaboration with the Trust of Public Lands.

They announced that each project will receieve $50,000... and will be spending over 1 million dollars on similar projects over the next 5 years.

The goal is to ensure that there’s a quality park within a 10-minute walk of everyone in the U.S.

