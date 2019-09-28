LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest public input walk

Today, the Hinesburg Town Forest Committee and the Chittenden County Forester are looking for public input on the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest. They're also raising awareness of current restoration and management efforts being made.

The public walk is being held in the 301-acre conserved municipal forest. The Management Plan is updated every 10-years. The current major focus is controlling invasive exotic plants and restoring floodplain and wetland natural communities. They hope to improve wildlife habitat, water quality and ecosystem health.

To participate, meet at the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest parking area on Gilman Road at 10 AM. Remember to bring a lunch. The walk is free and open to all.