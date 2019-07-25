Labor complaint filed against Bernie Sanders' campaign

WASHINGTON (WCAX) Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign is facing a federal labor complaint from an unnamed person.
The full complaint is not yet public but a summary of the complaint on the National Labor Relations Board website mentions five allegations including unlawful retaliation and interrogation.
In May, the campaign became the first in history to unionize.
WCAX News has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to see the full complaint. We'll keep you updated on that progress.