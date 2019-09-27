Labradoodle creator calls breed "Frankenstein's Monster"

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CNN) The creator of the Labradoodle says it his biggest regret, that's because he says people have gone too far.
Wally Conron first bred a Labrador and a Poodle in 1989 to help a man who was allergic to dogs. But Conron says after that a trend for designer dogs began.
He says he may have opened Pandora's box and released a "Frankenstein's Monster.
Conron says people don't think about the consequences of cross-breeding.
Labradoodles are said to develop health problems like eye disease and hip problems.