Labradoodle creator calls breed "Frankenstein's Monster"

The creator of the Labradoodle says it his biggest regret, that's because he says people have gone too far.

Wally Conron first bred a Labrador and a Poodle in 1989 to help a man who was allergic to dogs. But Conron says after that a trend for designer dogs began.

He says he may have opened Pandora's box and released a "Frankenstein's Monster.

Conron says people don't think about the consequences of cross-breeding.

Labradoodles are said to develop health problems like eye disease and hip problems.