NH apartment fire leaves six displaced

A fire at a Lebanon apartment complex Wednesday night has left six families homeless.

The fire happened at the Boulders Apartment on Wolf Road. Officials say the flames were contained inside a first floor apartment, but smoke and water damage affected the other apartments on the first floor. No one was reported injured.

The Lebanon fire chief says most of the apartment units didn't have a working smoke detector. He says while crews searched all 12 apartment units making sure people weren't inside, they discovered eight of the units either didn't have a smoke detector at all or had one that was disabled.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it's not considered suspicious.