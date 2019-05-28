Laconia hotel reopened after major renovations

A 104-room hotel in Laconia, New Hampshire, the city's biggest, has reopened following over $1 million in renovations.

The Laconia Daily Sun reports the lobby of the former Landmark Inn-turned-Best Western Plus has new lighting, flooring, carpets, and upgraded heating and air conditioning.

The seven-story building, constructed in 1973, also has a new breakfast room, exercise facility, pool area and deck overlooking the Winnipesaukee River.

Refurbishment work started last summer. The hotel was closed from October until its reopening earlier this month.

