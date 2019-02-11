Lactation room set up at New Hampshire Statehouse

New Hampshire moms have a new spot for nursing babies or expressing milk at the Statehouse.

A lactation room has been set up in the Health Services department.

State Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, chair of the state Advisory Council on Lactation, says it will provide a private, clean and sanitary area for staff, elected officials and members of the public who are visiting the building.

