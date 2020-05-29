Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce taps new president

A new president has been announced for the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce.

Cathy Davis, who has been a member of the Chamber since 2007, will assume the role of Chamber President on November 5th of this year.

Tom Torti, who has been the chamber president for over a decade, says this transition has been planned for two years.

He says he is confident in the next president's ability to keep the chamber moving forward.

"The membership is lucky that we didn't have to do a search, we didn't have to look to bring somebody from the outside, you know we have somebody that's been groomed since 2007 basically," Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce current

"It's just a complete honor and I really can't imagine being anywhere else, doing anything else," Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce Cathy Davis said.

Once Torti has stepped down, he plans to work at growing the foundation and its impact on the community.