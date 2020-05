Ferry services have been bumped up for the season.

There is now a two-boat crossing on the Charlotte to Essex, New York route.

Two boats will run out of Charlotte from 9:30 am to 5 pm, and from 10 am until 4:30 pm in Essex.

On Monday, the Charlotte crossing switches to its "Spring" schedule.

Also, Starting June 1st there will be three boat service at the from Grand Isle to Plattsburgh during the week, and two boat service on the weekends.