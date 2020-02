A staple of the Winter season is being held on Lake Champlain this weekend.

The Pond Hockey Classic brings over 150 of teams from around the country to Colchester. There are over 350 games across 14 rinks in Mallets Bay. The event has been going on since 2012 and has become a tradition for many.

Championship matchup's will be held on Sunday and its not only players that win big. Local businesses say this weekend is one of the busiest all Winter.