Lake Champlain summer checkup

Summer is on it's way, and that means many people's attention turns to Lake Champlain. But how healthy is the lake?

The Lake Champlain Committee is a watershed-based nonprofit, that uses science-based advocacy, education, and collaborative action to protect and restore water quality, and much more.

Galen Ettlin spoke with the group's Executive Director, Lori Fisher, about the health of the lake.

The committee also runs a citizen volunteer program to track togic algae. Results are uploaded to the Vermont Health Department's Algae Tracker.