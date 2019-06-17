Lake George parasailing accident leaves one man in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after a parasailing accident on Lake George.

Police say it happened on Saturday near Tea Island.

Boaters in the area who witnessed the accident helped the two people out of the water.

One of the parasailers was under water for an undetermined amount of time after his harness and personal flotation device became entangled.

Lifesaving measures were started once 23-year-old Adrian Robels was taken out of the water.

We're told that Robels is in the hospital in critical condition.

Robels' 27-year-old sister was able to be safely rescued from the water from the other boaters.