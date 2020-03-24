Lake Memphremagog Ice Out contest ends early

A big board has officially gone through the ice on Lake Memphremagog in northern Vermont, ending the sixth annual ice out contest.

The Newport Parks and Recreation Department says the board broke through the ice on Saturday at 9:32 p.m., which is more than three weeks earlier than last year.

The Caledonian Record reports that the contest is a fundraiser for the splash pad project and playground upgrades at a city park, with people buying raffle tickets to guess when the board will fall through the ice.

The person who made the closest guess this year gets a $1,244 cash prize.

