Lake Memphremagog 'Ice Out' contest underway

The question is back: when will the ice go out at Lake Memphremagog?

Every year, Newport puts a weighted 'Ice Out' mascot in the bay at Gardner Memorial Park attached to a time clock.

Once it drops, the clock stops and records the official moment the ice is out.

The person who has the closest guess to the date and time without going over gets half of the contest pool.

Last year, it was more than $1500.

The other half goes to the Gardner Memorial Park Playground & Splashpad Project.

The deadline to submit guesses is Wednesday, April 1 or when the ice goes out, whichever comes first.