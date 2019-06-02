Lake Monster season tickets officially on sale

Vermont Lake Monsters tickets for the 2019 season officially went on sale Saturday afternoon. We caught up with die-hard fans were either picking up their season passes or buying tickets for individual games. After last year's playoff run, fans are looking forward to another season of success.

"It's time to have a good ball season - it's family time that's why I get 5 tickets every year... so we can all come together," said Maryann Scruggs of Burlington.

The first game of the season is June 14th at Centennial Field.