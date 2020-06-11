Status of Lake Placid Ironman still unclear

This year's Lake Placid Ironman still may not take place, but it has the proper state approval if it does happen.

Legislation is needed each year to help the Ironman succeed.

Senator Betty Little and Assemblyman Dan Stec sponsored the bill that would allow out-of-state health care professionals to take care of athletes competing in the challenging event whenever the event may be held this year.

Stec says this legislation will allow for flexibility in rescheduling at a later date.

It was approved by the New York state senate and assembly.