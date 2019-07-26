Lake Placid Ironman gets underway Sunday

Thousands of people from around the world are traveling to Lake Placid this weekend to compete in the Ironman competition.

"I don't think the planning ever stops for Ironman," said Carrie Gentile with the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism.

There are 3,000 people registered for this weekend's race. Officials say each racer brings about three people with them. And joining them will be more than 2,000 volunteers from across the country.

"You get the chance to see the race in a way that spectators don't," said Bethany Valenze, the event's volunteer director.

Local tourist officials estimate that $10 million is spent in the region over the four days -- a serious shot in the arm for local businesses like Lake Placid Pub and Brewery. "Our busiest day is Ironman Sunday. Our second busiest day is Ironman Monday, when all of the people can't leave," said the brewery's Christopher Ericson.

So what's it take to be an Ironman? "It's pretty tough," said Audra Tassone, the race's director. The race is a true test of mental and physical endurance. It starts with a 2.4 mile swim, followed by a 112 mile bike ride, and then a 26.2 mile run -- a full marathon.

"What you try to do is when you're swimming, think about the swim. when you're biking think about the bike, and not how far you have to go, but trust all the training that you've done," said Larry Lewis, an Ironman competitor.

At 21 years, Lake Placid is one of the longest running Ironman races in the series, and along with its beautiful views, also one of harder races.

"it helps continue Lake Placid's legacy of hosting international and national sporting events," Gentile said.

And after all that work, it's time for 140.7 Pale Ale on tap for runners to cool down with a cold one. "You do your 140.6, you walk the tenth of a mile up here and you drink your 140.7," Ericson said.

The race kicks off Sunday at 6 a.m. Volunteers can sign up on their website.