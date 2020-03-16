Lake Placid Olympic sites, ski areas suspend operations

The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority will close ski areas and venues it manages to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The suspension of operations will begin at the close of Sunday.

The closures include Mt. Van Hoevenberg, Belleayre Mountain Ski Resort, Gore Mountain and Whiteface Mountain.

Lake Placid Olympic sites such as the Olympic Jumping Complex, Olympic Sports Complex, the Olympic Oval and the Olympic Center will close. That includes its museum and retail shops.

3/15/2020 2:26:02 PM (GMT -4:00)