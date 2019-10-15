Lake Placid combined bobsled run open for U.S. team training

U.S. luge athletes will be hitting the track for the first time this season in Lake Placid Tuesday

The athletes will take on the one-mile long track at Mt. Van Hoevenberg after opening day was postponed. Bobsled and skeleton athletes will also be training Tuesday evening.

“After spending a week in Lillehammer, our national team is glad to come home and train in the familiar surroundings of Mount Van Hoevenberg. We know the crew there will get the track in the best shape possible. Our goal is to pile up the pre-season runs so we can get our equipment dialed in and get everyone comfortable on their sleds. We have about six weeks to the start of the World Cup season, so these fall camps are very important to us,” USA Luge sport program director Mark Grimmette said in a statement.

They are preparing for their first international event that takes place at the end of next month.

