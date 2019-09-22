Lake Placid man dies in Essex County crash

New York State Police say a Lake Placid man was killed in a crash that also sent four others to the hospital.

It happened just before 5:00 p.m. Friday on Route 3 in Saint Armand.

Police say a 2005 Dodge Magnum driven by James Patterson, 57, of Lake Placid, NY, was traveling west on State Route 3 and for an unknown reason, crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic.

After crossing into oncoming traffic, Patterson’s vehicle struck a 2017 Ford Escape being operated by Thomas Glover, 57, of Loon Lake. Glover had three other passengers in the car at the time including two children. All the occupants in Glover's vehicle were sent to the Adirondack Medical Center. A third vehicle was also involved, that driver was not injured.

Police say Patterson suffered traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.