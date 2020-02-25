Lake Placid mulls changes to rental property regulations

Will Lake Placid change its rental rules? Some people don't want property owners renting to out-of-towners using sites like Airbnb.

Our Kelly O'Brien is looking into why ahead of a public hearing on the issue Tuesday night.

They expect a full house because this is a big topic of debate in the village.

Full-time residents say commercial use of the residential homes rented out are against the rules and that LLCs are coming in and buying 10-15 properties each, purely for renting.

But the property owners who rent out their homes say tourism is good for the economy.

"I don't think people should be able to tell me how long I can rent my property for," Gay Bellows said.

Gay Bellows and her partner, Lynn, started renting out the second floor of their apartment in Lake Placid in 2015.

"My goal was to have the property pay for itself," she said.

Bellows says she is a "poster" host because they live on the property when someone is staying there and they carefully choose who and who not to rent their space to.

"We like our neighbors," Bellows said. "We are real careful about what goes on there and we police it ourselves."

That isn't the case for all renters, according to Heidi and Peter Roland.

"You have different neighbors every weekend," Peter Roland said.

They say they've seen a boost in properties being bought up over the last 10 years solely for renting and not living in.

"Simply buying it to run it as a business. So that's very clearly a violation of our residential land codes," Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall said.

There are about 600-700 properties for rent in Lake Placid.

The Rolands say with the renters come noise problems, parking problems and, most importantly, they say the consistent turnover of these properties is driving up the assessment values of homes.

"We've seen properties that have changed hands multiple times. And it sells. It sells for more. And that just drives up the property values for everyone," Peter Roland said. "More often than not, people can't afford to live here and so they will live in Wilmington or in Jay or in Saranac Lake or any of the surrounding communities."

Mayor Randall says they don't want to stop tourists from visiting or even stop buyers from buying a second home there, but they are getting complaints regularly and something needs to be done.

"We want to do it in a way that doesn't make our visitors uncomfortable nor do we want our residents to be uncomfortable," Randall said.

No decisions will come from Tuesday evening's public hearing. The meeting if for community members to share their thoughts with the board before any changes are made to the legislation regarding rentals.