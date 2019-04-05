Lake Placid schools train to 'Stop the Bleed'

Schools should be a safe place for students, but with school threats in the headlines on a daily basis, the Lake Placid School District has started a new preventive initiative to be ready for the worst case scenario.

An emergency can strike in just a blink of an eye and the minutes waiting for a first responder are precious. "People bleed out and die before any first responder gets to them," said Michael Marshall with the Lake Placid Volunteer Ambulance.

The Lake Placid School District took the initiative to be better prepared for any situation that might unfold in these halls.

"You know, prevention and preparedness, but you want to be prepared for whatever might happen," said Lake Placid Superintendent Roger Catania.

The Kits, known as "Jacob's Kit," can be found in every classroom in the district. They kits are filled with gloves, gauze, dressing, medical sheers and a tourniquet -- everything a first responder would use on scene to stop the bleeding.

Each teacher is trained for trauma and how to stop the bleeding, which could mean the difference between life and death by allowing time for first responders to get on scene

"Should there ever be some kind of imminent circumstance in which kids are bleeding or people are bleeding -- anybody is bleeding -- that first responders really are the person in the room," Catania said.

Which is why the district is making the kits and trauma training part of its safety plan.

"These people that are receiving the training are the key," Marshall said.

The kits run about $50 dollars. Officials say they aren't just for schools and that it would be beneficial for everyone in the community to learn how to stop the bleed.

Click here for ore information about the program.