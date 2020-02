Lake Placid will be having fireworks over the Olympic Jumping Complex Friday night.

Officials say to bring the family out for the '80s family fun night. They are looking to show off their newly remodeled base lodge and brand new Skyride Gondola and elevator that can take you to the top of the 120-meter ski jump.

Different celebrations have been going on all week to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Winter Olympic Games.