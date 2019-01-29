Lake ferry crossing closed due to wind and ice

The Lake Champlain ferry service between Grand Isle and Plattsburgh, New York, is not running due to strong winds and ice.

The Lake Champlain Transportation Company sent out a notice shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

It says the ferry crossing is running between Charlotte and Essex, New York, as scheduled.

The company plans to provide an update at 1 p.m.

