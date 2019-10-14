Lakeside residents worry state not focusing on blue-green algae

The seasons are changing in Vermont but in Georgia, Vermont, one sign of summer is lingering into October-- blue-green algae. Blooms were reported last week in the bay areas of Lake Champlain and in Lake Carmi.

Our Kiernan Brisson spoke with local lake experts and lakefront homeowners about the lingering bacteria. Experts explained some of the factors contributing to late-season blooms, however, it's little comfort to affected homeowners.

"I just worry about, the health of people, and the health of the state, the health of the lake," said Cathy Hickory of Georgia, Vermont.

Homeowners in Georgia say over the past five years they've seen blue-green algae grow from a nuisance into a serious concern about their real estate value and their health.

"People have been drawing water from Lake Champlain for years, and you just wonder what's it doing to their water systems, are they ingesting it?" Hickory said.

Hickory took photos near her home in Georgia and also provided video from Lake Carmi, which experienced a bloom that made the water look like split pea soup. Not uncommon in summer, but almost unheard of in the second week of October.

Lake experts know a few factors that could be contributing to the presence of blue-green algae this late in the year.

"So the amount that we're seeing is possibly, is probably connected to the high rainfall events that we've had this year. Water levels around the lake were really high, so nutrient loading, we expected nutrient loading to have been high as well followed by that exceptionally warm weather, they had everything they needed," said Angela Shambaugh of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

As more and more residents are affected, now for longer periods of time each year, some have started to question whether state agencies are putting enough focus on the issue.

"My concern more recently is that the state is not taking this as seriously as they should," Hickory said.

Local activists see cyanobacteria as a very large issue and believe the state is not treating it like one.

"At least let the public know that there is a problem so we can proactively take measures to protect ourselves, and they're not doing that," activist James Ehlers said.

As always, lake experts advise that visitors and residents exercise caution and stay vigilant when coming into contact with lakes and ponds, as well as looking after their pets, especially during waterfowl season when hunting dogs go out into the water to retrieve game.

The Agency of Natural Resources says that waterfowl are safe to eat as long as they're properly cleaned.